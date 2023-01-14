Share:

DIR UPPER - Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) central ameer Siraj-ul-Haq on Friday said that the ruling parties in the centre and provinces have plundered the national wealth. addressing a press conference here, the JI chief said, “The country’s economy is in a shambles. Pakistan is passing through a critical situation.” He said fresh elections are the only way to rescue the country from this quagmire. The JI local representatives including former Mna Sahibzada Tariqullah, MPa Inayatullah, district ameer Sahibzada Fasihullah, Hanifullah and others were also present on the occasion. Siraj-ul-Haq claimed that Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-nawaz (PML-n) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have looted the country turn by turn. The previous PTI coalition government in the centre had destroyed the country’s infrastructure and its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government also couldn’t carry out any mega development project in the province, he added. He said that the people are fed-up of these parties and are disappointed. He asked the people of port city Karachi to cast their votes in favour of the JI candidates in the local bodies elections.