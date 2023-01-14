Share:

ISLAMABAD - In a proud moment for Pakistan, Supreme Court judge Justice Ayesha A Malik and Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman have been listed in the Forbes 50 Over 50: Asia 2023 list of women. The list includes 50 women over the age of 50 from the AsiaPacific region who are working across technology, pharmaceuticals, art, and politics and are excelling in their respective fields while proving that success comes at any age. This is not the first time that Senator Sherry Rehman has been recognized internationally. Last year, she was named among 25 Most Influential Women in 2022 by Financial Times. Details of Justice Ayesha Malik and Senator Sherry Rehman’s professional careers and their accomplishments were shared in the article along with other over 50 female leaders from the Asia Pacific region. “In 2022, at age 56, Malik became the first woman to serve as a justice of Pakistan’s Supreme Court, in the country’s 75-year history. Malik previously served for a decade as a judge on the Lahore High Court, ruling on the enforcement of international arbitration in Pakistan, and sat on the Green Bench, advocating environmental justice,” the Forbes article said for Justice Ayesha Malik. “In 2021, Malik issued a seminal judgment outlawing the use of virginity tests in rape cases. She also served on the board of the Punjab Judicial Academy and as chair of the Judicial Officers Female Supervisory Committee,” it further added. Pertinent to mention that Justice Ayesha Malik was last year also named among the 100 Most Influential Women by BBC. The list reflected the role of women at the heart of the conflict around the world in 2022. BBC highlighted the role of Justice Ayesha A Malik in safeguarding the rights of women. The Forbes article highlighted Senator Sherry Rehman’s success at 2022 UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) where she made global headlines for suggesting a new deal to channel money from rich countries to poor ones that have suffered climate-related disasters. “Rehman was the first female to hold office as Leader of Opposition in the Senate in 2018. She was appointed Pakistan’s Minister of Climate Change in April 2022. Rehman has received various awards, including Pakistan’s highest civil award, the Nishan-e-Imtiaz,” Forbes said while mentioning Senator Sherry Rehman’s accomplishments