ISLAMABAD - The investigators of Homicide Investigation Agency (HIU) of Police Station (PS) Khanna have solved mystery of blind murder case by arresting a suspect, informed a police spokesman on Friday. The accused has been identified as Imran against whom a case was already registered, he added. According to him, officials of PS Khanna received informed about presence of dead body of an unknown woman at Bilal Town on January 10, 2023. He said that upon receiving the information, the police investigators immediately visited the crime scene and shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy. Police also registered a case FIR under section 302 PPC, he said. Following the incident, a special investigation team was constituted. Police team utilized all available technical and human resources and arrested the accused involved in it. The accused was identified as Imran who was the victim’s husband. During the preliminary investigation the accused confessed that he strangled his wife to death. Further investigation is underway. IGP Islamabad appreciated the performance of the police team and further directed all officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard. Meanwhile, Islamabad capital police rural zone police teams arrested 1332 outlaws including 180 members of 62 criminals gangs and recovered looted items worth 99.8 million including gold ornaments, mobile phones, vehicles, motorcycles, drugs, liquor and weapons from their possession during the last seven months.