PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday stressed the need for judicious and useful utilisation of available resources to steer the country out of the economic crisis. He accused the federal government of using donation money for its publicity purposes.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Solarisation Project, GP Fund Automation System and On line Payment System in the Accountant General Complex, Peshawar, the Chief Minister said that the rulers should have to shun publicity stunts and prioritise national interests over personal interests.

In the past, Mahmood Khan said, the Pakistanis especially the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bravely faced difficult situations and can deal with every situation in the future.

The Chief Minister formally inaugurated the GP Fund Automation System for government employees at Accountant General Complex due to which employees will be able to check their GP Fund balance on a single click. He also launched a pilot project for online payments system whereby project authorities will not have to visit the Accountant General office and cheques will be released and received through online system.

The Chief Minister said that Accountant General (AG) office is playing an important role in providing services. He said, “The PTI’s provincial government has provided all possible support to the AG office to resolve their problems. Our ultimate goal is to improve the overall services delivery by introducing innovative approaches in the system.”

Mahmood Khan maintained that solarisation of 9 district account offices in the province, including the merged districts, has been completed while a project worth rs860 million has been approved for the reconstruction and repairing of 11 district account offices. Similarly, a project worth rs580 million has also been approved for 8 district account offices in the merged districts. The Chief Minister said that solarisation of offices in remote districts has significantly improved service delivery.

The provincial government is spending huge resources on conversion of other social services institutions to solar energy. Some 8000 schools, 4440 masajid, and 187 primary health care centres have also been shifted to solar energy.

The Chief Minister remarked that the provincial government is introducing e-governance in provincial departments adding that a paperless governance system has been developed for the purpose which will launched soon. Under the e-governance initiative, a document work flow management system has been developed for the government departments which will save time and resources. The Chief Minister said that the provincial government has taken all possible steps to align the service delivery system with modern requirements.