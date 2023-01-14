Share:

KARACHI - The University of Karachi on Friday announced the re[1]sults of BSc (Pass) Part-II and both parts of the Annual Ex[1]aminations 2021. According to the gazette issued, 1,722 candidates were registered of which 1,646 students ap[1]peared in the papers and 270 candidates cleared the exams with the first division, 380 students with the second di[1]vision, and three candidates managed to pass their papers with the third division. The overall pass percentage was 39.67 percent. As per the ga[1]zette, Musfera Anjum, daugh[1]ter of Anjum Rafiq, having seat number 290880, and a student of Defence Authority College for Women obtained 1324 marks out of a total of 1400 marks and clinched overall first position.