The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday formed a larger bench on a plea seeking to remove Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman from his position.

The larger bench will comprise of Justice Chaudhry Iqbal, Justice Muzzamil Akhtar Shabbir, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Asim Hafeez and will be headed by Justice Abid Aziz Shaeikh.

The petition was filed by Advocate Shabbir Ismail on behalf of Azhar Siddique advocate.

It has been requested in the petition that a letter be written to President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to remove the Punjab Governor but both head did not respond to the letter. The plea also stated that the Punjab governor cannot ask for a vote of confidence without any reason.

It is further requested in the petition that 4 to 7 days are required for the vote of confidence, adding that the governor cannot ask for a vote in the ongoing session, but no action has been taken against him.