LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sustained an office objection to a petition seeking directions to stop the dissolution of Punjab Assembly. The LHC registrar office had objected to the maintainability of the petition, saying that the petitioner was not an aggrieved person and had not attached a verified copy of summary for the dissolution of the assembly with the petition. Justice Shahid Karim took up the petition as an objection case and sustained the objection after hearing arguments of the petitioner-counsel. Advocate Salman Khalid had filed the petition, saying that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi signed the summary for the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly on the behest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan. He submitted that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had not given any solid reason for the dissolution of the assembly, adding that the step of dissolution of the assembly on the will of third party was not in accordance with the spirit of the constitution. He submitted that Parvez Elahi had earlier himself stated that the dissolution of the assembly was not in the interest of the province. He submitted that an independent mind should be applied for the dissolution of the assembly instead of dissolving it on behest of any other person. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for stopping the dissolution of the assembly.