LOS ANGeLeS - Singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock and roll legend elvis Presley, died Thursday at age 54, according to her family. Presley, who led a tumultuous life in the sprawling shadow of her world-famous father, and who had been seen just this week at an awards ceremony, was rushed to a California hospital’s intensive care unit for cardiac arrest. “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time,” the family said in a statement. Priscilla Presley -- Lisa Marie’s mother and the iconic crooner’s wife for six years until their divorce in 1973 -- said in a statement to People magazine: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.” Entertainment website TMZ had reported that elvis’s famous daughter was in an induced coma on life support and that she had been “unresponsive” when her housekeeper discovered her at her home Thursday morning in the celebrity-studded Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas. Her ex-husband, Danny Keough, who also lives at the property, performed CPR until paramedics arrived and transported her to the hospital.