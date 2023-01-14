Share:

LAHORE - National veteran champion Rashid Malik and his student Asad Zaman won their respective titles in the 11th Dr Essa Lab National Tennis Championship 2023 at Modern Club hard court Karachi. In the U-18 doubles final, Asad Zaman (Ali Embroidery Mills), student of renowned coach Rashid Malik, partnering with Nadir Mirza, beat Raahim Veqar and Muhammad Salar 6-2, 6-4 to clinch the title. In the 55 plus doubles final, Rashid Malik (Ali Embroidery Mills), partnering with Imran Siddiqui, beat Zafar Hasan/Javed Iqbal 8-1 to lift the title. It was second crown for ITF seniors champion Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz). In the U-18 singles semis, Raahim Veqar beat Dhuraf Das 6-1, 6-3. In U-16 singles semifinals, Asad Zaman beat Muhammad Salar 7-5, 7-5 to set final clash against Mikaeel Ali, who beat Ahsan Ahmed 6-2, 6-3. In U-14 singles quarters, Dhuraf Das beat Abdullah Razaq 1-4, 4-2, 4-2, Samer Zaman beat Muazzam Bhand 4-1, 4-1 and Nabeel Qayum w/o Ahsan Ahmed. In men’s doubles semis, Nameer Shamsi/Baqir Ali beat Noor-eMustafa/Danish Ramzan 8-3 and Ali Zaidi/Shumail beat Sherbaz Malik/Vinod Das 8-5. In U-10 singles final, Rashid Ali beat Ibrahim Gill 4-0, 4-0. In U-14 doubles semis, Mikaeel Ali/Nabeel Qayum beat 4-0, 4-1. In U-12 doubles semis, Abdul Rehman/Hajra Suhail beat Abdul Malik/Ali Bachani 4-1, 4-0. In girls singles semis, Zainab Ali beat Eshal Zain 7-5, 6-0 and Eschelle Asif beat Aiman Haris 6-1, 6-1