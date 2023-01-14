Share:

SWAT - A meeting to review measures for the rehabilitation of drug abusers and making Malakand drugfree division of the country was held at the Commissioner’s Office Saidu Sharif here on Friday. C o m m i s s i o n - er Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai presided over the meeting in which Deputy Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners, and officers of the Social Welfare Department from the districts of Malakand Division participated. Social welfare officers from the districts gave a detailed briefing on the available resources and the steps taken so far under DrugFree Malakand Initiative. The meeting also reviewed details and resources available in the government and non-government rehabilitation centres in the districts. Commissioner Malakand Shaukat Ali directed Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan to devise a referral mechanism and formulate a strategy for the rehabilitation of the drug abusers in Swat. He said that Swat strategy will be applied in all districts of the Malakand division. He issued directives to the DCs to take action against the drug mafia and adopt measures to stop drug trafficking. He said that a new and advanced trend of drug abuse is on the rise among the youth, in which ice is the leading new trend, and therefore strict measures are needed. C o m m i s s i o n e r Malakand said that the role of private rehab centres and individuals in rehabilitating drug addicts is commendable and the capacity of government rehab centres as well as non-government rehab centres will be increased. He said that the addicts will be rehabilitated and equipped with skills so they can play a positive role in society.