Weeks of speculation and discussion surrounding MQM-P being reunited under one banner were finalised on Thursday. The official announcement of Mustafa Kamal’s Pak Sar Zameen Party and Dr Farooq Sattar’s MQM Restoration Committee being subsumed into the banner of MQM-P indicates that the political leaders of the various factions are looking to strengthen the Mohajir vote bank and their own power base in the lead up to the next general elections. Karachi’s politics have featured MQM as an important player for decades, but the infighting and division have undoubtedly led to the erosion of popularity for MQM leaders as a whole. Add this to the fact that there are still sections in the electorate that support the estranged MQM founder Altaf Hussain, who calls for a boycott of most electoral contests, the party has seen its support base fractured with PTI making inroads into Karachi as a result. A simple joining of forces might not be enough to win over voters, both old and new. But while this reunification could be the shot in the arm that MQM needed to galvanise itself moving forward, the PDM coalition in the centre is already struggling to keep the alliance intact, and MQM looks to be voicing its demands more assertively than before. The problem however, is the issue of delimitation of constituencies in Karachi for the LG elections is now out of the hands of the PPP and the PDM alliance, since the ECP has rejected the proposal to delay the polls, and they are scheduled to be held tomorrow. With the MQM fighting tooth and nail to prevent this from happening—it has already threatened to break away from PSDM over this issue—it remains to be seen whether MQM’s reunification might mean that a split with the PDM alliance comes to pass as a result.