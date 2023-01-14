Share:

The creator of the country’s national anthem, Abu-Al-Asar Hafeez Jalandhari, remembered on his birth anniversary on Saturday (January 14, 2020).

Jalandhari was born in Jalandhar, Punjab, British India on January 14, 1900. After the independence of Pakistan in 1947, he migrated to Lahore.

He wrote the lyrics for the ‘Qaumi Tarana’ in 1952, the national anthem of Pakistan. Hafeez Jalandhari actively participated in Pakistan Movement and used his writings to propagate for the cause of Pakistan.

He also wrote the Kashmiri Anthem, "Watan Hamara Azad Kashmir". He wrote many patriotic songs during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965.

For his literary and patriotic services to Pakistan, Jalandhari was awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance by the Government of Pakistan.

Jalandhari passed away on December 21, 1982 at the age of 82 years.

