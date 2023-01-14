Share:

MULTAN - National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) have arrested an outlaw and lodged a case against him for cutting safety fence at Beat No 22 motor[1]way M4. According to information, Muhammad As[1]ghar s/o Muhammad Ramzan resident of Loharan Wala Mouza Kothe Wala was busy in cutting the safety fence near location 23. The outlaw tried to flee after seeing the motor[1]way patrolling mobile and left his motorcycle with the stolen fence on the verge. Motorway Police Sub-Inspector Liaquat Ali, JPO Imran Yaqoob and fence security staff caught the outlaw and handed over the stolen goods along with the motorcycle to Budhla Santt police station. The police registered a case against him. It’s a fear that animals come over to the motorway, which may endanger the smooth flow of traffic and the lives of passengers due to the cutting of the fence