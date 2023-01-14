Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inflow of overseas workers’ remittances flowing into Pakistan dropped by 19 per cent in December to $2 billion from $2.52 billion recorded in the same month 2021. “Workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$2.0 billion during Dec 22. During Dec 2022, remittances decreased by 3.2 percent on m/m and by 19.0 percent on y/y basis,” State Bank of Pakistan reported on Friday. Meanwhile, the remittances received during the first six months (July-December) of the current fiscal year period (FY23) fell 11per cent to $14.052 billion from $15.807 billion in the first half of FY22. Monthon-month, the inflows sent home by the Pakistani diaspora working abroad decreased by 3.2per cent to $ 2.108 billion in November 2022. overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia remitted the single largest amount in December 2022 as they sent $516.3 million during the month. This was nearly 18 per cent lower than the $626.8 million sent by expatriates in the same month of the previous year. The remittances from the United Arab Emirates amounted to $328.7 million during the month, a decline of 27 per cent compared to $453.2 million in December 2021. Inflows from the United Kingdom fell 8 per cent as they declined from $340.8 million in December 2021 to $314.2 million in December 2022. Moreover, remittances from the European Union dropped 19.4 per cent as they amounted to $233.3 million in December 2022.