Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Consul General to Los Angeles Asim Ali Khan visited LCCI on Friday to learn about the challenges being faced by the business community in doing business with United States of America. The meeting with LCCI President Kashif Anwar continued for well an hour which was also attended by Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt and Executive Committee members. The Consul General said that said that the United States represents a significant and potential export market for Pakistan. The Chambers of Commerce are responsible for informing the consulate of what may be done to advance trade between the two nations. The consul general said that United States is a huge market which is also called the land of opportunities. Pakistan Consulate in Los Angeles will extend every possible help to Pakistani business community to explore the trade and investment opportunities there. He said that the consulate has the access to 10 states including California. He said that all the embassies of Pakistan have a commercial counselor and TDAP representatives. He said that the consulate will ensure B2B liaison between the two countries. He said that the purpose of an embassy is that when the citizens of that country come there, they feel that they have an office there which can resolve their issues. He said that the consulate will do whatever it can according to the realistic expectations. The consulate will convey event-related information to the concerned platforms. He said that if the business community will say that another country is getting a facility but not Pakistan, the matter will be resolved politically. He said that Pakistan is an open market and there are no export barriers. He said that Pakistani business community should be out of compliancy and see that what can they achieve through aggressive approach. He further stated that the growth pattern of all the sectors in US is not as fast as the growth of IT sector. Pakistani businessmen should also focus this particular area.