April Fools’ Day is celebrated on the first of April every year across many cultures and ethnicities and despite its popularity, its origins are quite mysterious. Most commonly, the day has been traced back to 1582 when France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar. Previously, they celebrated the new year with the spring equinox around April 1. The Gregorian calendar celebrates its new year on January 1. There were some people however who were slow to get the news or they failed to recognise that this change and continued to celebrate it on the first of April. This became the butt of jokes and hoaxes and was later called April Fools. People then commemorated the day by playing pranks on one another.