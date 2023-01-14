Share:

SIALKOT - A meeting was held at the Central Rescue Station to review performance of the officials during the last six months. According to a res[1]cue spokesperson, District Emergency Officer Engi[1]neer Naveed Iqbal present[1]ed the performance report to Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwal Syed Kamal Abid. Kamal Abid said performance evalua[1]tion was very important to maintain efficiency of res[1]cuers. He appreciated the performance of the officials and urged them to continue work with the same spirit and enthusiasm.