KARACHI - Sensational Glen Phillips, cool Kane Williamson and compact Devon Conway struck fifties as New Zealand beat Pakistan by two wickets to win the ODI series here at the National Stadium on Friday. With 76 needed off just over run a ball and four wickets in hand, Glen Phillips played a sensational inning, hitting Pakistani bowlers all over the park. He hit four sixes and as many fours and took the game away from Pakistan. Chasing 281, New Zealand’s openers provided 43 run stand before Finn Allen was run out by Tayyab Tahir, the substitute fielder. Kiwi captain Kane Williamson along with another opener Devon Conway put 65 runs together for the second wicket. It was Agha Salman, who provided Pakistan with much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Devon Conway (52) who departed after a half century. Williamson along with Daryl Mitchell added 52 runs for the third wicket before the home team came up with three quick wickets. The Blackcaps slipped from 160-2 to 181-5 as Daryl Mitchell (31) was dismissed by Agha Salman, Kane Williamson (53) and Michael Bracewell (7) were dismissed in quick succession. At 205, Tom Latham (16) was bowled by Mohammad Wasim Jnr, leaving the hosts six wickets down. Then, Glen Phillips and Mitchell Santner struck match winning partnership of 64 runs for the seventh wicket with the former scoring majority of runs. Pakistan dismissed Santner (15) and Ish Sodhi (0) for 269 and 279 respectively but it proved to be too late for the hosts as Phillips had already done the damage and emerged as man of the match while Conway (153) was adjudged player of the series. Earlier batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan scored 280-9, thanks to a hundred from Fakhar Zaman and 77 from Muhammad Rizwan. Just like the second match, Pakistan lost two early wickets as Shan Masood (0) and captain Babar Azam (4) went back to pavilion at 21. Fakhar Zaman and Muhammad Rizwan put 154-run stand for the third wicket, taking the score from 21 to 175. The third wicket partnership that looked threatening was broken by Ish Sodhi, who bowled Rizwan for 77. Fakhar, on the other hand, kept playing well to complete his eighth ODI century. He hit 10 fours and a six for his 124-ball hundred. Henry Nichols who was on the field as substitute fielder contributed with two run outs. Soon after scoring a ton, Fakhar Zaman was run out by substitute Henry Nichols as he was trying to take a sharp single. With 191-4, Haris Sohail (22) was joined by Agha Salman and they both added 34 runs for the fifth wicket before the former was run out by Henry Nichols. Agha Salman played an important inning of 45 to take Pakistan to 280. Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir and Mohammad Wasim Jnr scored 8, 6 and 7 respectively. Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain remained unbeaten with 1 and 4 respectively. Tim Southee picked three wickets for 56 runs while Lockie Ferguson took two wicket, conceding 63 runs in 10 overs.