Share:

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said the dissolution of Punjab Assembly is cannot be reviewed and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was ready to go for polls.

The PML-N leader said majority of the party leadership including Nawaz Sharif was in favor of dissolution of assemblies. He said the party has requested Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan and personally lead election campaign in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On Friday, Rana Sanaullah Khan had said that the National Assembly, as well as the Sindh and Balochistan assemblies, would complete their term.

“With the CM’s advice of dissolution, Imran’s bandit rule has ended in Punjab,” he claimed.

Talking to a private news channel, Rana Sanaullah said that after dissolution, elections for both the KP and Punjab assemblies would be held within 90 days. “We will contest the elections and win them”.