Share:

LAHORE - In yet another achievement, Pakistan Olympic Association’s nominee, Saad Asif has completed the World Academy of Sports online course for athletes. This was an online course developed for the student athletes aged between 15 and 18 years. It was targeted at those athletes, who want to gain a broader understanding of the tools needed to become successful and knowledgeable athletes. It may be mentioned here that the Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) of every 72 countries had nominated two athlete each to participate in this course. The course consisted of five key areas that were designed by experts and officials that had been working with athletes for a long time. At the end of every module, there was a test which included MCQs regarding the information on that particular topic. Every participant needed to secure above 75 percent to claim the certificate. Meanwhile squash legend Jahangir Khan, former hockey captain Olympian Islahuddin, POA President Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, Secretary Khalid Mehmood, VP Fatima Lakhani, PTF President Col (R) Waseem Janjua, CEO Omer Saeed and others congratulated Saad for his achievement.