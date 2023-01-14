Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan red Crescent Society (PRCS) has provided medical treatment to 141,063 patients through 28 Mobile Health Units (MHUs) under the Monsoon emergency Flood response Operation 2022. The PrCS has reached out 99,697 people through health and hygiene promotion activities and distributed 410,871 inclusive health and hygiene kits in the flood hit areas. The health facilities included provision of free-of-cost check-ups, tests, treatment and medicines while the society has also provided first aid services to 3124 people. Besides health and hygiene facilities, the PrCS has provided 2.80 million litres of safe drinking water regularly (3.818 households are benefiting from two water treatment plants on daily basis).