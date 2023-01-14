Share:

KARACHI - President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday under[1]lined the need to overhaul the entire education and examination system of the country, especially in the profes[1]sional fields such as medicine, engi[1]neering, and IT, to bring it on par with international standards and produce quality human resources.

The President expressed these views while address[1]ing the International Medical Education Conference 2023 at the College of Physi[1]cians & Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) here. The conference was attended by medi[1]cal professionals and 33 delegates from 13 different countries. President Dr Arif Alvi graced the banquet dinner given in honour of international delegates.

Addressing the occasion, the President regretted the decline in the quality of edu[1]cation in the country and called for under[1]taking timely measures to improve educa[1]tional standards throughout the country. He said that it was the responsibility of intelligentsia to focus and invest in the in[1]tellectual development of Pakistan, espe[1]cially its youth, and make efforts for devel[1]oping international standard institutions in the country.

The President highlighted that due to rapid advancements in tech[1]nology, the entire system of education was undergoing change as an earlier medical education system that was more focused on memorization was now being replaced and complemented by technology focused more on comprehension and analysis.

He said that Artificial Intelligence, image and pattern recognition technologies could help physicians in better diagnosis of dif[1]ferent diseases, besides reducing the need to memorize all the symptoms of differ[1]ent diseases.

The President also under[1]lined that the technology, however, was not without its challenges, saying that ad[1]vancements in the language models such as Chat GPT and chatbots would also af[1]fect the quality of work produced and the authenticity and originality of disserta[1]tions and research in the academic sector.

The President said that decision-makers throughout the globe were unable to fully grasp the pace of changes happening in different fields and needed to make fast[1]paced decisions to keep up with the rapid advancements in different fields, includ[1]ing medicine. He added that Pakistan too needed to make timely decisions, update its systems, and build institutions to keep pace with the rapid changes in all sectors, especially in the field of IT.

The President also called for utilizing data and statistics in overcoming human biases and prejudices in the interview[1]ing process to bring improvements in the examination system. He added that research should also be conducted on the process of examination and outdated methods should be replaced with mod[1]ern ones to produce quality better trained professionals.