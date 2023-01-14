Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has rejected the appeal of an accused of sexual harassment at the workplace in which he had requested for his another cross-examination after the engagement of a fresh counsel. Rejecting the appeal, the president referred the case back to the Federal ombudsman Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment at Workplace (FOSPAH) for final adjudication after appraisal of the evidence, a President House statement said on Friday. The president endorsed ombudsperson’s observation that the filing of appeal by the accused was an apparent attempt to prolong the impugned case indefinitely to enhance the anguish and agony of the complainant. It was further observed that the matter had already consumed sufficient time in the disposal due to the accused’s miscellaneous applications and was tantamount to starting a new round of litigation which prima facie was against the spirit and scheme of the Act 2010. President Alvi observed that the complainant who had filed a case of sexual harassment under section 8 of the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act 2010 before the ombudsperson on May 27, 2019 had yet not been adjudicated.