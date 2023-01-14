Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi has summoned the National Assembly to meet on Monday (January 16) to discuss the current political situation in the country. The parliamentary leaders of treasury benches will also hold a meeting to decide the agenda (legislative business) for the upcoming session, before the proceedings of the house. The matter regarding dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies will be discussed in the proceedings. The federal government will also issue a joint policy statement over the Geneva conference, relation with Afghanistan and current political scenario