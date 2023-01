Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan chaired a party session to deliberate on the country’s political situation.

Matters pertaining to the interim setup in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and PM Shehbaz Sharif s vote of confidence were brought to light.

PTI leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan, Senator Azam Swati, Provincial Minister Khayal Kastro, Advisor to the CM Punjab Omar Cheema, and others attended the session.