KHYBER - The workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Khyber chapter, held a protest rally here at Babe Khyber, Jamrud on Friday against unprecedented inflation in the country and held the PDM-led federal government responsible for the situation.

The rally was led by former federal minister Noorul-Haq Qadri while besides MNA Iqbal Afridi and MPA Shafiq Afridi scores of local PTI elites and workers participated in the protest rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Iqbal Afridi, Shafiq Afridi and others said that the federal government took the country to the verge of destruction and an unparalleled price hike was imposed on the laymen because of mal-policies.

The prices of petrol, diesels, flour and other essential commodities had gone beyond reach of the people and they had been forced to commit suicides, they opined. The speakers maintained that the federal government has lost its credibility among the masses therefore the incumbent government should conduct new election as soon as possible. They said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are punished only because they voted for imran khan led PTI.