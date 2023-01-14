Share:

The members of the Insaf Students Federation, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf s (PTI) student wing, on Saturday staged a protest outside the PTI Member of Punjab Assembly (MPA) Momina Waheed’s house.

Ms. Waheed had defected from the party’s guideline to vote for Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi during his vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly. However, the CM succeeded in securing the trust vote.

The protestors said that they would not tolerate anyone’s dishonesty towards the PTI chief Imran Khan.

Earlier, the PTI had issued show-cause notices to the MPAs including Ms. Waheed for defecting and hinted at initiating proceedings against them.