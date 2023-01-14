Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Parliamen[1]tary Leader of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentar[1]ians in the Senate Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has said that the Sister-State Agreement between Cali[1]fornia and Punjab will help promote and increase investments by the financiers of Pakistani province and the constituent state of the United States. Addressing the Reception of the historic Cal[1]ifornia-Punjab Sisters-State Resolution Signing Ceremony at Stanford Mansion in California State Capitol, Sacramento, he said the agreement would help start a new productive chapter of cooperation between California and Punjab. Hosted by the California State Assembly, the re[1]ception was attended by Anthony Rendon, Speak[1]er of California, State Assembly, Eleni Kounalakis Lieutenant Governor of California, Chris Holden member of the California State Assembly and Mov[1]er of the Sister State Resolution, Dr. Asif Mehmood Liaison California Punjab Sister State, Honourable Senators, Congressmen, Renowned businessmen from California & Pakistan and respected person[1]nel of the civil society.