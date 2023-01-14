Share:

Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Saturday the coalition government was ready for the elections while claiming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan would face great difficulties in the electoral process.

Speaking to media in Gujrat, the adviser to the prime minister said Imran Khan used to call the chiefs of army “traitor” by calling them “Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq". He said the country was in a quagmire and the Punjab government had acted illegally by dissolving the assembly and the country was in dire need of stability.

The PPP stalwart claimed that Saudi Arabia was happy after Bilawal Bhutto became the foreign minister and the Kingdom had agreed to give oil worth $1 billion. Mr Kaira added they wanted to appeal to Imran Khan to avoid playing with the country’s future because the economy was in tatters and the country needed stability.

The PM’s aide challenged the PTI chief to tell about any one project which started during his tenure, with laying a claim that the PTI’s government took the biggest loan in the country’s history due to which inflation skyrocketed.