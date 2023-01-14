Share:

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the coalition government will show complete numbers if they have to take a vote of confidence, we will show our full numbers.

Speaking exclusively to Dunya News, he said that his party is not afraid of local or general elections and the confusion is clear after Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision.

“Our preparation is complete and we are hopeful, we will take our space,” he said and urged the workers should come out in large numbers and exercise their right to vote.

The PPP chairman said that the economy is struggling due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, adding that they are seeing that the economy will stabilize, that is why they want to sabotage the affairs.

He said Pakistan has experienced biggest natural disaster in the history, and it is necessary to pull Pakistan out of the difficult situation first, adding that it is not in the interest of the country to go for general elections immediately.