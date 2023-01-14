Share:

As per the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), Rs.19 billion has been ille gally distributed from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to government employees instead of the poor that are fighting tooth andnail to survive in the harsh economic climate of Pakistan. What circumstances enabled such an immoral activity to take place are still unknown but one thing is clear, there is a severe lack of oversight that comes at the expense of those who need and deserve it the most. The BISP fund distribution has been criticised previously in 2020 and the government had ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe into the matter. One can conclude that nothing came out of the investigation considering that two years later, the organisation has been exposed for the same wrongdoing one again. This means that over the years, there have probably been millions of people that have been deceived and robbed of the kind of support they need to sustain themselves and their families. As of right now, 143,000 government officials have benefitted from the BISP through the withdrawal of funds in the name of their spouses and relatives. This means that the list of individuals who qualify for the financial support initiative is being manipulated to benefit those who already earn a steady income, can afford three meals a day, and have acted out of greed. It signals a sad state of affairs in the country as those with any semblance of power are engaging in corrupt practices without an ounce of remorse about the fact that they are disadvantageous to the most vulnerable segment of society. There needs to be greater accountability for such crimes; our welfare system has always been a source of pride but if this is the way it is functioning then there needs to be serious reflection on how the system has been created and who all have been left in charge. Independent audits should be carried out periodically, lists should be updated and verified through multiple teams and background checks should be done on government officials. For those who have been found guilty of tampering with the BISP list, they should be punished in accordance with the law, a method to regenerate the fund should be devised and the Rs.19 million should be redistributed to the right people. Not only is this the right thing to do but this will set a precedent that will dissuade others from similar activities in the future.