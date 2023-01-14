Share:

BAJAUR - Regional Police Officer Malakand Division Sajjad Khan on Friday visited District bajaur and attended a Police Darbar besides paying rich tribute to the police force for rendering matchless sacrifices for maintaining peace in the area. addressing the Police Darbar, district bajaur, RPO Malakand Division Sajjad Khan said that bajaur police is a brave force, which has made eternal sacrifices in the war against terrorism, he added. He assured that the problems faced by the District Police will be solved on priority basis. Sajjad Khan made his first official visit to bajaur district and during the visit he attended the Police Darbar held at Jirga Hall Civil Colony, Khaar. District Police Officer Bajaur Shaukat Ali received the visiting officer at Toor Ghondai Check Post and welcomed him on arrival at the headquarters Khaar. RPO Malakand Sajjad Khan along with other high ranking officials also visited the Martyrs’ Memorial, offered fateha