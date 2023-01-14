Share:

KARACHI - An outbound passenger has been caught by the Airport Security Force (ASF) at Karachi airport while car[1]rying drugs. As per details, the ASF officials foiled an attempt to smuggle ice to a Saudi Arabia-bound passen[1]ger. Rehmatullah was caught with 1.264-kilogram ice in his luggage. The officials said the passenger who concealed the drugs in his lug[1]gage was traveling to Jeddah. The man has been handed over to the ANF after the initial interrogation. Earlier on August 16, the Airports Security Force (ASF) personnel had foiled the bid to smuggle 75-kilo[1]gram drugs from Islamabad Inter[1]national Airport to a foreign coun[1]try. The security officials had seized 75-kg drugs at Islamabad Interna[1]tional Airport besides arresting a clearing agent. It was learnt that the narcotics were hidden inside ‘halwa [traditional dessert]’ boxes by the drug peddlers.