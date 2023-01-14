Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Police on Fri[1]day conducted search and sweep operations around religious plac[1]es, sensitive installa[1]tions and important areas of the city.

Heavy contingents of Dol[1]phin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore Police par[1]ticipated in the search operations. Police per[1]sonnel checked all the suspicious persons in various parts of the city with the help of biomet[1]ric and latest android devices. CCPO Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar had issued directions to the senior police officers including all the divi[1]sional SPs to ensure foolproof security ar[1]rangements in wake of the present country situation. According to the police, search op[1]erations were meant to create a sense of secu[1]rity among the citizens and maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital.

Gen[1]eral holdup was also held by Lahore Police in different areas of the city to eradicate criminals and anti peace elements. Tem[1]porary police pickets were set up on major roads, markets, finan[1]cial institutions, pub[1]lic places and crime hotspots. The pur[1]pose of the general holdup was to make security more effec[1]tive and curb crimi[1]nals and anti peace elements,said police.