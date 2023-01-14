Share:

PESHAWAR - Deputy Commissioner Dir (DC) Upper, Capt (retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, on Friday imposed a ban during the polio campaign under Section-144 from January 14 to January 20. There will be complete ban under Section-144 on buying and selling of explosives, fireworks, buying and selling of chemicals, one-wheeling, double riding on motorbikes, inflammatory speeches, sloganeering, public gatherings other than mosques and religious places, exhibition and ariel-firing, use of load speakers other than Azan, installation of DJ sound system in vehicles. Legal action will be taken against the voilators as per the order of DC Dir.