The past spring 2019, just before the ripples of ‘COVID-19’(the deadliest pandemic which not only clogged the highways and airports, stranded thousands of worker but shuttered down factories the world over). i had the opportunity of visiting Peoples Republic of China on an official visit for a two weeks time. It is no exaggeration or amplification to say that this was indeed an incredible trip and will be remembered in the time to come even. I had the pleasure of travelling through airplane , bus, bullet train and stayed in some of the finest hotels the regions had to offer. At the outset i set out for my official commitments in order to fulfill my obligations. However, managed to save some time to visit few amazing sites to learn a bit apropos Chinese history, culture and heritage. My earnest desire was truly addressed by the au-fait with and well versed guides. After reaching Changsha (the capital city of central china’s Hunan province ) in the wee hours. I headed for ‘Xiangtan’ my final destination and only 55 kilometers away. Xiangtan, is the home town of several Chinese leaders who strengthened China and brought it to the level of a ‘Super Power’. On knowing that ‘Shaoshan’ the birth place of Chairman Mao is just few kilometers away, i could not resist to quell my obsession and planned to visit the place, where one of the most revered man of our century was born, rose to assume the leadership, shaped the manner and style of the chinese revolution. One fine morning i took a side trip to Shaoshan, a squirmed and wiggled road crested with beautiful ornamental and shrubberies led us to picturesque valley(Meili de gu),where this historical village is located . After a comfortable drive of about 50 minutes i was standing infront of Mao’s birth place. Which served as the base for the chinese communists for many years prior to 1949. Shaoshan has beautifully been transformed into a sprawling complex for tourists. The scenic valley beside presenting an overwhelming feelings of reverence also depicts Mao’s ancestral farm house, Mao’s bronze statue square and water dripping cave. Whilst entering the farm house, i felt exited for having this singular honour of visiting the residence of a magnificient leader, where he lived his 17 years before proceeding to Changsha for higher studies. I was wondering about the man, who wove the cult of personality that gave him the status of a deity. Who envisioned a chinese society that would resemble a large family. The man wished spontaneity amongst them. I was pondering the depth of his personality, when he was told that ‘his son has been killed in the Korean war, he responded placidly “without sacrifices there will not be victory, to sacrifice my son or other people’s son is the same”. Chairman Mao’s ancestral farm house is built north- south ( in U-shape ). It comprisis of 13 rooms in total, encompassing a control shed, a grain storage hut, a pigsty and a small mill. Which demonstrates the family’s peasant style. Chairman Mao started to live , when he was born on December 26, 1893. The residence is still the same ( in replica as the original was destroyed by KMT. Though simple in construction but is surprisingly spacious. It seems Mao Yachang (Chairman Mao’s father ) was a well off peasant , as Mao Zedong and each of his brother had their own rooms. The walls are adorned with the reproductions of family photos. Some of the farm tools, like millstone, waterwheel and wooden rake, not only attract the visitors but help in tracing the footsteps of chairman’s family. Just infront of the farm house , there is a pool of water( named Nan’an Pool ) with lotuses in full bloom. Another significant and remarkable place only 150-200 meters away is the Nan’an primary school, where Chairman Mao studied at the outset of educational pursuits. In the close proximity of farm house , a giant bronze statue of Chairman Mao, is also a mammoth Crowd draw, where the visitors in hundreds throng to offer flowers and solemnly pay their respects. This iconic structure presenting splended looks rises to an impressive height of 10.1 meters,(shines against a back drop of blue sky and white clouds). Beautifully carved stone engraving,bearing Chairman Mao’s poetry and quotes line up the vast parameter of the square and sharpen the focus on revolutionary roots. The bronze statue with its tall body in steady posture, smiling with thoughtful face in communicative and persuasive manners successfully shaped the style of the leader. He is holding his speech, dressed in chinese tunic suit and depicted in high spirits. The guide revealed the bronze statue is 6 meters high and the 4.1 meter red grantile makes it 10.1 meters which symbolizes, October 1st, the date ‘People’s Republic of China’ (PRC) was founded. It is surrounded by 56 cedar trees on three sides, symbolizing the unity of 56 ethnic groups in PRC. Interestingly the viewing avenue is 183meters long(meaning the Chairman’s height 1.83 meters. The people of ‘Shaoshan’ mythicize that Chairman Mao visited his village three times during his life time and fourth time he came to live on and never went back. When we talk about ‘Cultural Revolution’ the name of water dripping cave appears. The Water Dripping Cave, another ‘Lorenzo the magnificent’ and chairman Mao’s villa is only 3 kilometers away. It consists of water dripping cave, tiger resting lawns, dragon head hill, no-1 building and other scenic spots. No-1 building is held famous because Chairman Mao lived here for 11 days in 1966, in order to plot the course of cultural revolution. This is the main building of Di Shui (water dripping cave). A portion of it has been established as an exhibition hall. The main attraction include office, bedroom and conference room. While peeking through the glass windows i really liked different furniture and stationary items, which remained in the use of chairman Mao. It remains a fact beyond doubt that such heritage sites are important for human beings, both because they do provide physical evidence of the past and then validate too. As we think it is important to recognise the past, these artifacts and historical sites can tell us many important stories enabling to peep in the past. To conclude i am indebted to thank Mr. Feng Bao for making my trip worthwhile and educative. Moreover, it may sound reticent if not applauded, those unsung heroes made responsible for keeping these well.