Sindh government led by Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on Saturday expressed readiness to hold local bodies elections in Karachi after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) again rejected a letter of the provincial government seeking postponement of the second phase of the local government elections in the province and ordered to conduct the polls on Jan 15.

Sources privy to the development said that the two key ministers of the Sindh government while confirming tomorrow’s LG polls said that the ECP’s decision will be implemented in letter and spirit.

On the other hand, IG Sindh met with the Secretary ECP and Provincial Election Commissioner at Election Commission Sindh office.

He said that talks were held on deputing Frontier Corps (FC) and Rangers during the elections, while the matter of deputing Rangers at sensitive polling stations also came under discussion.