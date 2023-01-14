Share:

WaSHinGTon - The US State Department on Thursday called russia’s replacement of the commander of its war in Ukraine “insanity,” saying numerous reshuffles would not change the result. asked by anadolu about the possible implications of the appointment of Gen. valery Gerasimov to take over from Sergei Surovikin three months later, spokesman ned Price said: “That’s really a better question for the russian Federation.” “From our perspective, i’m reminded of one of the definitions of insanity, namely doing the same thing over and over and over again and expecting a different result,” Price told reporters. “We’ve seen russia appoint various commanders of its forces inside Ukraine numerous times now, each time reaching for someone more senior, more seasoned, purportedly more effective, only to find precisely the same result,” he said. Price stressed that russia may be trying to change the dynamic once again with a new commander, “but the broader dynamic, the underlying dynamic is not going to change.”