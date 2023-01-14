Share:

The US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Friday telephoned Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and congratulated him on his appointment.

The Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III spoke by phone today with the new Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, a press statement of the US Department of Defense read.

Secretary Austin congratulated General Munir on his appointment as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and discussed areas of mutual interest as well as recent regional developments.