KARACHI - Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday pre[1]dicted very cold and dry weather for most districts of the Sindh province includ[1]ing Karachi during the next 24 hours. However dense foggy weather is predicted for Hyderabad, Sukkur, Lar[1]kana and Mohenjodaro. Mainly, very cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province. The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi min10 - max12 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 07-09 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 06-08 degrees Centigrade