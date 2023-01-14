Share:

The National Testing Service (NTS) is a non- profit organisation working under the ad ministrative control of the Ministry of Sci-- ence and Technology. It is established in a pattern similar to Educational Testing Service (ETS) in the United States. NTS was formed to ensure quality educational standards in Pakistan and to “provide a national scale for comparative grading between institutes” consolidating examination boards under one administrating body. Accordingly, NTS administers academic performance evaluation tests. NTS offers two main types of tests: the National Aptitude Test (NAT), which is aimed at students seeking admission to colleges and universities; and the Graduate Assessment Test (GAT), which is aimed at graduates seeking admission to postgraduate education. NTS also offers various other tests such as GAT-subject for higher education abroad. NTS has a Board of Directors (BoDs) to look after the affairs of NTS. The Board appoints a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), generally for a fixed term, who manages the affairs of NTS. The board defines Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) which help the CEO to define goals, and objectives, and formulate strategies to achieve them. CEO also keeps the Board privy to all the significant operations and financial and ancillary matters. Furthermore, NTS has Vision 2025 to guide its core team. The Vision includes increasing its capacity for testing and assessment through increased test centres, more staff, and increased cooperation with organisations and institutions. More importantly, it also envisions providing research and advice to educational institutions and policymakers for enhancing educational quality in the country. NTS was envisioned as an independent and selfsustained body governed by a governing board and generating its revenues through providing services. The main customers of NTS are universities and degree-awarding institutions which regularly employ NTS services for their graduate and post-graduate admissions. Also, Higher Education Commission (HEC) uses NTS services for the selection of students for the award of scholarships. However, despite all this patronisation, like any other government institution, a visit to the NTS website shows that NTS is struggling with its finances, and NTS might look to the government, which is already fiscally squeezed. The financial problems are an indication that the organisation needs to tighten its belt and trim down its operational and non-productive overheads, and introspection should be carried out by the top management as to what went wrong over time, as the crisis did not happen over a year or two. Also, the organisation should look for newer avenues to increase its existing sources of revenue. Presently, VCs from public and private universities have representation on the Board, along with reps from the corporate sectors. Representatives from institutions awarding diplomas of associate engineering (DAE) may be brought in along with the representatives of technical and vocational training institutes. Further, managerial/ technical skills of manpower exported to the Gulf and other foreign countries are not yet quantified by any national-level accreditation bodies recognised at the international level. Thus, exported manpower is not getting due recognition and remunerations. NTS can collaborate with local and foreign institutes for awarding skill certificates so that our manpower could command competitive wages abroad. Thus, NTS has to move out of its comfort zone, and accept more representatives on its Board to increase its clientele—and thus revenues. Also, it should collaborate with relevant institutions— both local and international, to quantify the skills of the local workforce to help them command better wages internationally.