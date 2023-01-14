Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said the world’s response in terms of financial assistance and solidarity extended for reconstruction and rehabilitation of the flood-affected areas at International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan at Geneva was overwhelming. Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan was grateful to the “overwhelming international response at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan at Geneva. She said the government will work with the International Partners Support Group for Pakistan’s Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction to develop detailed plans for specific recovery interventions and building Pakistan’s climate resilience and adaptation. “our immediate focus would be in preventing health crisis, mitigating the impact of this winter and the rains in the next monsoon, and restoring livelihoods,” she added. About Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to United Arab Emirates and his meetings with the UAE leadership, the spokesperson said leaders of the two countries agreed to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation especially in the areas of trade, investment and energy. She said the two sides agreed to deepen bilateral investment cooperation, stimulate partnerships and enable investment integration opportunities. Baloch said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs will attend the 53rd annual meeting of the World Economic Forum taking place in Davos in Switzerland from 16-20 of this month. She said during the visit, the Foreign Minister and the Minister of State will also meet participating dignitaries including political leaders, corporate executives, heads of international organizations, and leading media and civil society personalities. Replying to a question, the spokesperson said terrorism was a common issue. She categorically stated that Pakistan is fully capable to fight terrorism and has full capacity to meet the threat. About the prevailing situation in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, she said the occupying authorities introduced new land lease rules, depriving the local farmers, hoteliers, and businessmen of their long-held lands on lease.