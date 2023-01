Share:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday summoned the session of PPP’s parliamentary party in the Punjab Assembly at Bilawal House.

The session will discuss the political situation of the province.

Sources said that PPP parliamentary party’s leader Syed Hassan Murtaza, MPAs Ali Haider Gillani, Makhdoom Usman, among others reached the house.

Earlier, Mr. Zardari flew to Lahore to discuss political affairs with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.