11 gamblers held during raid at 2 different dens

January 14, 2024
Wah Cantt   -   Police arrested as many as 11 gam­blers during two different strikes against gamblers’ dens in Taxila and Wah re­spectively on Friday late night. According to the po­lice spokesman, in the first action against the gambling mafia, Wah Police raided a gambling den and arrest­ed as many as six persons while gambling. Gambling tools, cash and five mo­biles were also seized during the raid. Separate­ly, Taxila Police raided a den and arrested five persons red-handed while gambling, adding Gambling tools and bet money were also seized during the raid. 

