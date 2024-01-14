Sunday, January 14, 2024
18 dead, 35 injured in Colombian highway landslide

Agencies
January 14, 2024
International, Newspaper

BOGOTA  -  Eighteen people were killed and 35 injured in a landslide in the Choco region of Colombia on a highway near the town of Car­men de Atrato.

The landslide occurred due to heavy rains. Governor of Antio­quia, Andres Julian Rendon, said search and rescue teams had been dispatched to the region and many victims were trapped under the soil. Vice President Francia Marquez wrote on X that the government is closely monitoring the situation. An an­nouncement from the Emergen­cy Center said it received reports of landslides simultaneously, and it was noted that many more vic­tims could be under the soil than initially thought.

