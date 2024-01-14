40 lawyers booked over celebratory firing

The Islampura police lodged an FIR against 40 lawyers who resorted to aerial firing after winning annual elections of the Lahore Bar Association.

According to the FIR, the lawyers were booked under provisions of attempt to murder, interference to government affairs, damages to the properties and terrorisms.

The police the lodged FIR on the complaint of SHO Asim Jahangir.

It was registered in the FIR that after the completion of election process, around 300 lawyers took to the Awan-ie-Adal Road and raised slogans.

The police said in the result of the firings, the government buildings, vehicles and Metro bridge was damaged by the lawyers' firing.