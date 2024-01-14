4th MM Cup Basketball Tournament today

LAHORE - The 4th MM Cup Basket­ball Tournament 2024 will be played today (Sunday) at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, Karachi. The event is being organized under the auspices of Us­man Basketball Club and with the permission of the Karachi Basketball Associ­ation. The tournament will start at 4pm while the final will take place at 7pm. On this occasion, well-known patron of sports, Mehm­ood Maulvi, President of IPP Sindh, will be the chief guest, while the prize dis­tribution ceremony will be presided over by SOA Sec­retary Ahmed Ali Rajput. Chairman of Shamsi Acad­emy, Khalid Jameel Shamsi and other personalities will also be present at the ceremony.