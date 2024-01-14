4th MM Cup Basketball Tournament today

LAHORE - The 4th MM Cup Basketball Tournament 2024 will be played today (Sunday) at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, Karachi. The event is being organized under the auspices of Usman Basketball Club and with the permission of the Karachi Basketball Association. The tournament will start at 4pm while the final will take place at 7pm. On this occasion, well-known patron of sports, Mehmood Maulvi, President of IPP Sindh, will be the chief guest, while the prize distribution ceremony will be presided over by SOA Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput. Chairman of Shamsi Academy, Khalid Jameel Shamsi and other personalities will also be present at the ceremony.