Sunday, January 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

4th MM Cup Basketball Tournament today

Staff Reporter
January 14, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The 4th MM Cup Basket­ball Tournament 2024 will be played today (Sunday) at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, Karachi. The event is being organized under the auspices of Us­man Basketball Club and with the permission of the Karachi Basketball Associ­ation. The tournament will start at 4pm while the final will take place at 7pm. On this occasion, well-known patron of sports, Mehm­ood Maulvi, President of IPP Sindh, will be the chief guest, while the prize dis­tribution ceremony will be presided over by SOA Sec­retary Ahmed Ali Rajput. Chairman of Shamsi Acad­emy, Khalid Jameel Shamsi and other personalities will also be present at the ceremony. 

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1705117515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024