5 soldiers martyred in IED blast in Balochistan’s Kech

RAWALPINDI/QUETTA - Five brave soldiers sacrificed their lives and embraced martyrdom (Shahadat) during a terrorist attack in Balochistan’s Kech district on Saturday.
According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “On 13 January 2024, during an operation conducted by the security forces in general area Buleda, Kech District, terrorists exploded an Improvised Explosive Device on a security forces’ vehicle, which was followed by an intense fire exchange.
“Own troops immediately responded and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as a result of which three terrorists were killed,” the ISPR said. However, during the operation, five brave soldiers, having fought gallantly, sacrificed their lives and embraced Shahadat. The Shuhada include; Sepoy Tipu Razzaq (age: 23 years, resident of District Sahiwal), Sepoy Sunny Shaukat (age: 24 years, resident of District Karachi), Sepoy Shafi Ullah (age: 23 years, resident of District Lasbela), Lance Naik Tariq Ali (age: 25 years, resident of District Orakzai) and Sepoy Muhammad Tariq Khan (age: 25 years, resident of District Mianwali). Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve. Meanwhile, security forces killed four terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation was carried out in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan District, while another operation took place in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan District. High-value target terrorists, Commander Tabassum alias Qadarman, and Sajid alias Sarkandi, were killed during the Mir Ali operation. The security forces also recovered weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the terrorists who were actively involved in various terrorist activities, including attacks against security forces, extortion, and target killings of innocent civilians. Sanitization operations are ongoing to eliminate any other terrorists in the area. Local residents have expressed their appreciation for the operations and pledged full support to eradicate the menace of terrorism.