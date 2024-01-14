Sunday, January 14, 2024
5 soldiers martyred in IED blast in Balochistan's Kech

Security forces kill four terrorists in two separate operations in KP

5 soldiers martyred in IED blast in Balochistan's Kech
Staff Reporter
January 14, 2024
RAWALPINDI/QUETTA  -  Five brave soldiers sac­rificed their lives and embraced martyrdom (Shahadat) during a terrorist attack in Balo­chistan’s Kech district on Saturday. 

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “On 13 January 2024, during an operation conducted by the security forces in general area Buleda, Kech District, terrorists exploded an Improvised Explosive Device on a security forces’ vehicle, which was followed by an intense fire ex­change. 

“Own troops imme­diately responded and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as a result of which three terrorists were killed,” the ISPR said. However, during the operation, five brave soldiers, hav­ing fought gallantly, sac­rificed their lives and embraced Shahadat. The Shuhada include; Sepoy Tipu Razzaq (age: 23 years, resident of District Sahiwal), Sepoy Sunny Shaukat (age: 24 years, resident of District Karachi), Se­poy Shafi Ullah (age: 23 years, resident of District Lasbela), Lance Naik Tariq Ali (age: 25 years, resident of Dis­trict Orakzai) and Sepoy Muhammad Tariq Khan (age: 25 years, resident of District Mianwali). Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain de­termined to thwart attempts of sabotag­ing peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers fur­ther strengthen our re­solve. Meanwhile, security forces killed four terror­ists in two separate op­erations in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa. According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), an in­telligence-based opera­tion was carried out in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan District, while another operation took place in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan Dis­trict. High-value target terrorists, Commander Ta­bassum alias Qadarman, and Sajid alias Sarkan­di, were killed during the Mir Ali operation. The se­curity forces also recov­ered weapons, ammuni­tion, and explosives from the terrorists who were actively involved in vari­ous terrorist activities, in­cluding attacks against se­curity forces, extortion, and target killings of inno­cent civilians. Sanitization operations are ongoing to eliminate any other ter­rorists in the area. Local residents have expressed their appreciation for the operations and pledged full support to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

