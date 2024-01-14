ADCR warns against illegal construction in Murree

RAWALPINDI - Nobody would be allowed to indulge in illegal con­struction activities in Murree, said Additional Dep­uty Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Capt. (retd) Qasim Ijaz on Saturday.

On the special directives of the Punjab Govern­ment and Deputy Commissioner, Murree, Agha Za­heer Abbas Shirazi, ADCR Murree on Friday night visited different areas of Murree including Jhika Gali, Masiyari, Express Highway, Shawala and Fourth View Road and reviewed in detail the operation against illegal constructions. The Murree adminis­tration had launched a grand operation against il­legal constructions and strict action in accordance with the law was being taken in different areas of Murree, he said and informed that no illegal con­struction would be allowed. Strict legal action was being taken against the violators, Qasim Ijaz said. There is complete ban on construction and bringing construction materials in Murree, he added. Illegal constructions were not only being demolished but the construction materials were also being seized, the ADCR said. On this occasion, Assistant Commis­sioner, Murree Captain (Retd) Abdul Wahab Khan along with officers of Municipality, Police, Civil De­fense and other departments were also present.