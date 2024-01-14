Secretary Health emphasizes continuous efforts to improve hospitals

QUETTA - Balochistan Secretary Health Abdul­lah Khan on Saturday emphasized that a continuous process for im­proving the quality of the three pil­lars of the health care system consist­ing of hospitals, medical education and health care should be initiated, activated and strengthened in all teaching hospitals of the province. The steering committee meeting for the winter session of January 2024 was held under the chairmanship of Secretary Health Balochistan Abdul­lah Khan. In the meeting, PG admis­sion, deputation cases, merit scoring criteria and stipend were finalized for the winter session of January 2024. The secretary of health while addressing the meeting said that the health department will raise the quality of health care services in trea­sury and special teaching hospitals of Balochistan according to national and international standards. It was decided that the Health Department and PGMI Quetta will maintain uni­form standards as per the qualifica­tion of specialist doctors. Abdullah Khan said that resident PG training will be allowed in special programs and to conduct a structured practi­cal/clinical training program. He said that the provincial government is committed to excellence in both clini­cal education and patient care which will be properly organized and pro­vided with an academic environ­ment. He said that there should be a commitment to excellence in both medical education and patient care. The secretary said that the health department has started an indepen­dent monitoring system, he added that we need to embrace innovation and new technologies in health. “In this modern era, we cannot rely on traditional methods alone, we hope that today’s meeting will prove to be an important platform to create coordination among all stakehold­ers to improve the health sector and the government of Balochistan is do­ing everything possible,” he added. He said that effective legislation and reform measures related to the medical sector are being taken in the province.